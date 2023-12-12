**Related Video Above shows moments before deadly wrong-way crash on I-90.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a 23-year-old man for a wrong way crash that killed a driver on I-90 last week, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Jalen Jackson is accused of stealing a van from an Amazon delivery driver in Cleveland Heights and leading police on a high speed chase.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

The pursuit ended when Jackson drove onto I-90 West driving into oncoming traffic, according to police. Jackson reportedly attempted to flee on foot after crashing, but he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Curtis Burchall, a 70-year-old doctor from Akron, was found dead at the scene.

Dr. Curtis Birchall

Here’s a look at what Jackson was charged with in the indictment, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Aggravated Robbery

Three counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

One count of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

One count of Vehicular Assault

“This case is truly tragic and shows Mr. Jackson’s complete disregard for human life,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “One man just trying to do his job was carjacked, countless people were put in danger, and another man – who had dedicated his life to helping others – died as a direct result of the defendant’s actions.”

An arraignment date has not yet been set for Jackson.