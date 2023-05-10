[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man has been indicted in the 2019 murder of a woman who was walking her dog in McGowan Park.

DaJuan Evans, 22, has been charged with the murder of 58-year-old Sheila Wallace. Evans was 18 at the time of the murder, according to a press release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Sheila Wallace was not and will not be forgotten. Her horrendous murder shook the Bellaire-Puritas community to the core and my thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “I want to personally thank the members of the Cleveland Homicide Initiative, which includes staff from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit, the Cleveland Office of the FBI, and BCI. I would also like to thank the Cleveland Office of the ATF and the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensics Science Laboratory. These agencies tirelessly worked to solve this case for the victim and her family. Without the continuous hardworking members of law enforcement, today would not be possible.”

On January 17, 2019, Wallace was walking her dog in the park, which was part of her normal routine, around 7 p.m. at night. While walking her dog, Evans and another man were walking in the park toward her, according to the release.

According to video evidence, both men crossed paths with Wallace. That is when Evans stopped, turned around and fired four shots.

One gunshot hit Wallace in the head and one hit her in the chest. Both suspects then fled the scene, according to the release.

On April 3, 2019, there was an unrelated shooting near West 48th Street and Storer Avenue in Cleveland. That gun was later linked through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to the murder of Wallace.

DNA evidence, a NIBIN lead, witness testimony and video evidence linked Evans to the crime, according to the release.

“For four years, our community has sought answers to the senseless homicide of Sheila Wallace,” Ward 16 Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy said. “I am elated that this first step in bringing justice to the victim and her family has been taken.”

Evans was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Evans will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.