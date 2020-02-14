Man indicted for trying to use explosives at Cuyahoga Falls HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Click the video player above for previous coverage of this story)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)-- An 18-year-old was indicted following allegations he tried to blow up Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Allen Martin Kenna, of Cuyahoga Falls, is charged with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats.

Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called to the high school on Jan. 6 when maintenance personnel spotted the suspect walking around after hours. He appeared to be taking photos with a cell phone then fled the scene. Police tracked him down and found he previously threatened the school.

The Department of Justice said Kenna also threatened an elementary school in Kansas and told the Fort Riley Sheriff's Office he was holding a hostage inside the building.

"Law enforcement takes seriously all concerns about potentially violent individuals, but where we have specific, credible threats of violence against the public, especially in our schools, we will act swiftly and with appropriate federal charges," U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a news release.