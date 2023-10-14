ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria man has been indicted on numerous charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old who police said was exposed to fentanyl.
Antwan Taylor, 30, was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury, according to police on the following charges.
• Three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter
• Possession of Drugs
• Trafficking in Drugs
• Endangering Children
• Tampering with Evidence
Elyria police said they were called to a residence on Cleveland Street in August after receiving an emergency call stating there was a 3-year-old unresponsive at the residence. “Immediate life-saving measures were started but despite the efforts of medical professionals the child was later pronounced deceased,” police said.