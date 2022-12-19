CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man charged in a fatal shooting at an east side gas station is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Bobby D. Buchanan Jr., 32, of Cleveland, was indicted and pleaded not guilty last week to 14 counts including aggravated murder, felonious assault and weapons and other charges in the shooting death of 50-year-old Anthony Wynn of Euclid.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Shell gas station near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street, according to a Cleveland police report.

Police found Wynn “lying on the ground in front of his truck in a puddle of blood,” and with two men standing around him, according to the report.

Wynn was transported from the scene to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was treated and pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Buchanan was arrested the following Sunday, Dec. 4, court records show.

Buchanan is being held on a $1 million bond in the Cuyahoga County Jail. He’s due back in court on Thursday, Dec. 22, for a pretrial hearing.