Man indicted for attempted murder of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Darryl Borden, 42, has been indicted on multiple charges connected to the shooting of an officer with the Cleveland Division of Police.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced the indictment Friday morning in a press release.

Officer Jennifer Kilnapp was shot on July 20 while responding to an incident on East 81st St. near Euclid Ave.

Cleveland Police Officer Kilnapp leaves the hospital

Police say Borden threatened a woman inside the home with a gun.

That woman called police after a shot was fired.

Police say Borden fired multiple shots at officers as they entered the home.

Darryl Borden

Officer Kilnapp was shot in the arm and back.

Borden was arrested after a standoff.

The 26-year-old officer was hospitalized for several days.

Borden has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.

“This individual’s lawless actions nearly resulted in the death of this dedicated police officer,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “We continue to wish Officer Kilnapp a speedy recovery.”

Borden is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for August 4.

