CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a man in a wheelchair.

According to police, a driver was headed westbound on Buckeye Rd. Friday.

An 87-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair was stationary in the intersection of Buckeye and Woodhill, police say.

The driver hit the man in the wheelchair.

The man in the wheelchair died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.