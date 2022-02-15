Do you know him? Police looking for family of man in wheelchair after deadly hit-and-run

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A man in a wheelchair has died from his injuries during a hit skip accident in Canton on Monday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. when police say 66-year-old Horace Jones was travelling in a wheelchair southbound on the roadway, in the northbound lane, in the 1000 block of Market Ave N, when he was allegedly struck by the suspect vehicle, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.

The victim was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Police say the suspect allegedly fled the scene but the vehicle was later recovered by officers.

The Stark County Coroner’s office is attempting to locate any relatives of the victim. Anyone with information can contact the Coroner’s office at 330-451-1366.

Anyone with information on the hit skip is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center at (330) 649-5800. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.