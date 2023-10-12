COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash in Copley Township Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Route 21, near Minor Road, around 3:23 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened while a 2002 Ford F250 Super Duty was broken down on the side of the road.

The driver was outside of the vehicle when a 2021 Jeep Gladiator heading northbound hit the back left corner of the pickup truck before hitting him.

The Ford was forced off the side of the road and the driver, a 40-year-old Amherst man, became trapped underneath the Jeep, state troopers say.

First responders used mechanical means to free him and he was taken to Akron General Hospital in serious condition. State troopers confirmed he was in surgery Thursday evening.

The Jeep driver, a 33-year-old Wadsworth man, suffered from minor injuries.

A 2-year-old girl was in a car seat in the Jeep at the time of the crash. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash is still under investigation.