CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a man who was found behind the wheel of a stolen car.

According to police, officers responded to West 88th St. and Almira for a report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the head inside a stolen Kia Optima that had crashed into a fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

FOX 8 photo

Police believe someone outside of the car fired shots, striking the man in the head.

Police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information to help investigators are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.