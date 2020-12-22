Man in prison charged with murder and abduction of 9-year-old girl in 1988

SAN FRANCISCO, California (AP/WJW) – California authorities say they have charged a convicted killer with the 1988 kidnapping and slaying of a 9-year-old girl.
Michaela Joy Garecht disappeared from a market in the San Francisco Bay Area after riding her scooter there with a friend.
Her body has never been found.
Police say they only recently were able to match a partial palm print at the scene to David Misch.
59-year-old David Misch is charged with murder and two special circumstances, including murder during the course of a kidnapping, FOX 8 sister station KRON reports.
Misch is currently in Santa Rita Jail awaiting trial in the 1986 double murder of two women in Fremont, in addition to Garecht’s case, officials announced. He has been in prison since 1989.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.