Man in Los Angeles taken into custody after leading police on chase, surrendering child in car

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) — A man in Los Angeles lead police on a chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

According to our sister station, KTLA in Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said the driver was wanted for spousal assault and had a child in the vehicle.

Aerial footage from KTLA’s helicopter showed sparks flying from underneath the vehicle during the chase.

When the chase stopped, the man got out of the vehicle and was holding a young child.

KTLA reported that after a few minutes, the man handed the child to police and surrendered.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

A police officer could be seen holding the child and wrapping the youngster in a blanket.

No other information was immediately available, KTLA reported.