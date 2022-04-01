PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A man was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office say he pointed a BB gun at the Lake County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it received at 911 call about a person pointing a handgun at the building. Deputies were immediately sent to the court building’s entrances and exits.

Deputies and Painesville police searched the area and reviewed surveillance video to find the suspect’s car.

According to the sheriff’s office, they searched the vehicle and found a black pistol, which they later determined was a BB gun. It did not have the typical orange tip.

The man admitted pointing the weapon at the courthouse.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office takes any threat of violence seriously. We also remind individuals that although the weapon was ultimately determined not to be a pistol, the pointing at and or threatening of others with this type of weapon can result in grave injury and or an arrestable offense,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Friday.