CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police report a man is now in custody after he had barricaded himself inside a residence in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Linn Drive around 2 p.m. for reports of a domestic violence incident.

At the time, police had told residents to avoid the area as it was an active scene.

The 28-year-old man was arrested reportedly without incident. It is not clear if anyone was injured in the home. Police said charges are pending.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.