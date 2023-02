CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man is in custody after Cleveland police say he stole an ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officers eventually tracked down the Donald Martens & Sons ambulance to a driveway on East 131st Street about 20 minutes later, where they took the suspect into custody.

There’s no word yet on the suspect’s identity or what charges he could face.