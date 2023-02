CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Cleveland’s west side early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Clifton Boulevard at West 116th Street.

The scene that police taped off spread over two blocks. Shell casings were reportedly found in the Tick Tock Tavern parking lot.

Shooting at Clifton Boulevard and West 116th Street (WJW)

EMS says the man was taken to the hospital.

