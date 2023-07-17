[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 17, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown suspect early Saturday in Akron, and remains in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the 800 block of Crouse Street, near the intersection of Heimbaugh Avenue, where they found the victim in a car on a tree lawn in front of a home, according to a Monday news release.

The man was taken by EMS to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. An 18-year-old man who was reportedly in the car during the shooting was not injured.

Officers collected shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

They’re still working to identify a suspect and determine the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone who can offer information is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website