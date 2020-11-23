CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man wearing a neon construction vest robbed the PNC Bank on East 9th Street in Cleveland on Monday. It happened at about 10:25 a.m.
The Cleveland Division of the FBI said he demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Cleveland Division of Police Third District at 216-623-5300.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
- Man in construction vest robs Cleveland bank
- GM to recall 7 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bags
- ‘We’re not hitting a plateau yet’: Ohio coronavirus hospitalization rates continue to rise
- 15-year-old girl who beat cancer last summer dies of COVID-19