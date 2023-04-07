(WJW) — A Michigan man was arrested after impersonating a police officer and pulling over a real, off-duty cop in a fake traffic stop.

Christian Mansoor, 18, of Macomb Township was driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights on Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Around 11 p.m. in Rochester Hills, an off-duty Waterford Township officer reported a suspect who was trying to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the release, Mansoor passed the off-duty officer and she followed him.

Once Mansoor was confronted, the off-duty officer identified herself and asked for his identification.

Mansoor claimed he was a Detroit police officer. He then went to his car to get his ID and then drove away, the release said.

The off-duty officer followed Mansoor to a trailer park but lost sight of his vehicle.

Deputies later found the vehicle and Mansoor, who was switching license plates to a different BMV, according to the release.

He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He was released on a $5000 personal bond, according to the release.