ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A man who died during a house fire in Elyria Tuesday morning has been identified.

Dwight McMurray, 63, was identified Wednesday as the man who was found by Elyria firefighters, according to a press release from Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The fire happened around 11:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Kansas Avenue, according to a previous release.

When crews arrived at the scene of the fire they were faced with a shed that was fully engulfed in flames in the back of the property, according to a previous release.

The fire extended to the back of the home and the fencing.

McMuwrray was found dead by firefighters near the front of the shed, the release said.

The shed was totally destroyed and the backside of the home had moderate damage.

The Lorain County Coroner, Elyria Police and Elyria Fire Prevention Bureau are still working to find what caused the fire and death.

No further information was available.