CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man has been identified after his body was recovered from Lake Erie near Euclid Beach Park Saturday evening.

James Brooks, 39, was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Department, along with the city’s fire department, arrived on scene Saturday after a person was spotted off of Euclid Beach, the Metroparks police confirmed to FOX 8.

Brooks’ body was found along the shore of Lake Erie at East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

His cause of death is still under investigation.