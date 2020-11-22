Dog still missing after driver crashes into Amherst home, owner desperate for his return

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was hurt after a teen driver crashed through his house this week is now desperately trying to find his dog.
Kyle Neiding, 27, said his dog Tyson has been missing since Wednesday night when a car plowed into his house off Oberlin Road.
Neiding was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but a local non-profit offered to help organize a search on his behalf. So far there have been no sightings of Tyson.
Hunters in the area are encouraged to check their trail cameras since it is a rural area.
Anyone who sees Tyson should call 440-654-5996. He is said to be a friendly dog.
