Dog still missing after driver crashes into Amherst home, owner desperate for his return

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — A man who was hurt after a teen driver crashed through his house this week is now desperately trying to find his dog.

Kyle Neiding, 27, said his dog Tyson has been missing since Wednesday night when a car plowed into his house off Oberlin Road.

Neiding was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but a local non-profit offered to help organize a search on his behalf. So far there have been no sightings of Tyson.

Courtesy of Kyle Neiding

Hunters in the area are encouraged to check their trail cameras since it is a rural area.

Anyone who sees Tyson should call 440-654-5996. He is said to be a friendly dog.

