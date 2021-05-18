Man hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Akron bus station

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man was shot in the chest on an Akron Metro RTA bus Tuesday evening.

It started with a fight on the bus at the Metro Transit Center on South Broadway Street. Akron police said one suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old victim multiple times.

Officers heard the gunshots and found two people running from the scene. Both were taken to the police station for questioning.

Police provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS.