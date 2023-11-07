CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man is in the hospital and a juvenile is being questioned after a shooting in Cleveland Heights early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the City of Cleveland Heights, the shooting happened just before 2:50 a.m. on the 3500 block of St. Albans Road.

According to the release, Cleveland Heights police officers found a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree after he had been shot.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, but the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time, according to the release.

A juvenile boy is in Cleveland Heights police custody for questioning and it appears the victim may know the suspect, the release said.

No further details have been made available at this time.