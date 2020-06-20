Man hospitalized after suspect tried to set him on fire, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 30-year-old man was hospitalized after someone threw gasoline on him and attempted to set him on fire Friday night, according to Cleveland police.

The incident occurred on E. 93rd Street around 11 p.m.

Officials say the man suffered burns to his legs and arms. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital for treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

