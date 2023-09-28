ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Elyria Wednesday night.

According to Elyria police, officers were called to the 1100 block of Oakwood Drive around 9:45 p.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired near an apartment complex in the area.

While at the scene, officers found several spent shell casings in the parking lot.

Investigators learned that a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Robinson at (440) 326-1212 or by email at srobinson@cityofelyria.org.