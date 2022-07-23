WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was shot Saturday following an altercation with officers, the Wellington police department said.

Authorities were called to a residence on Courtland Street around 6:45 p.m. after neighbors reported a disturbance.

A shooting took place when officers arrived on scene and a man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team no officers were hurt in the incident. There is no word on the suspect’s condition at this time.

An investigation is ongoing by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.