LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after a standoff with police and a Tallmadge officer-involved shooting in Lawrence Township overnight Thursday.

According to police sources, a man who was wanted for arson was in a truck and being chased by Tallmadge police officers when he got out of the truck with a gun.

According to police sources, shots were fired but it is unknown at this time if gunshots were fired at police.

According to police, the suspect got back into the truck and there was a standoff for a few hours between the suspect and police.

After a struggle with officers, eventually, the suspect surrendered to police.

The suspect was taken to Akron General Hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Lawrence Township Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight.