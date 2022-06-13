CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Edgewater Park Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, Cleveland Metroparks Police were called to the park around 2 p.m. about a woman shooting a man in the north parking lot.

Based on preliminary information, investigators say the man and woman, who have known each other for a long time, arrived at the parking lot together. Police believe they got into an argument and the woman shot the man in the left shoulder before leaving in a vehicle.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are now working on confirming the suspect’s identity.

The shooting remains under investigation.