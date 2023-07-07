AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after a dump truck flipped on Interstate 90 in Avon Thursday just before noon.

According to an Avon Police Department report, a tandem axle dump truck was heading east on I-90 when the right front passenger side tire blew out.

That is when the truck ran off the road and flipped, according to the report.

The driver, Kyler Carter, was then taken to the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus, according to the report.

No further details were made available.