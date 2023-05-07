WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle crashed into an AT&T box in Willowick Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 305 Street and North Marginal Road, according to information provided by the Willowick Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The AT&T box that was hit by the vehicle sustained major damage. AT&T says it will send crews to assess the damage, according to police.

If you are experiencing any issues with your AT&T service, AT&T asks that you contact them at 1-800-288-2020.