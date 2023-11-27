CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 22-year-old man is being hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a convenience store around 11 p.m. in the area of Woodland Avenue and East 79th Street in Cleveland, according to police at the scene.

According to Fox 8 News crews at the scene, the store was tapped off and a gun was seen on the sidewalk in front of the store’s door.

According to EMS, a 22-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

No further details have been provided at this time.