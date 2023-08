CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Cleveland Saturday night.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back around 2:30 a.m. He was taken by the Cleveland Emergency Medical Service to a local hospital.

According to the Emergency Medical Service, the shooting happened at a home on the 1500 block of St. Claire Avenue.

No further information was made available.