AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is being hospitalized after a shooting in Akron early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, a 52-year-old man was shot on the 700 block of Hudson Avenue just after midnight.

Officers responded to the area and found the victim outside a home with apparent gunshot wounds to the legs. The victim was then taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, the victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

This shooting remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.