AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is being treated at the hospital after he was hit by a car Friday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., Akron police officers responded to the area of Russell Avenue and Hillcrest Street, where they found a 57-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the release, the man was incoherent and told police he had fallen. He was then taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

On Saturday, Akron officers responded to the hospital, where they learned the man’s injuries showed that he was hit by a car, according to the release.

According to the victim, the last thing he remembered was walking on Hillcrest St. and later being in the hospital, the release said.

The victim sustained a spinal injury and was later taken into surgery. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the release.

This hit-and-run is still under investigation.

The Akron Police Department asks that anyone with information call the traffic division at 330-375-2506 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.