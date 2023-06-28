*Attached video: Residents blame weekend gun violence on underage party at short-term rental

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in an AirBnB shooting in Cleveland late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at an Airbnb located on the 5800 block of Madison Avenue, according to Cleveland Division of Police documents.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim who said he was in the upper apartment hallway when shots were fired. He went into the apartment and was struck in the head, according to police.

According to the documents, the victim suffered a laceration to the right side of his head and was taken to Mercy Health Medical Center for treatment.

According to police, everyone at the scene was under 18 and not cooperating with questions.

Everyone at the scene was inside having a party when shots were fired, according to the police documents.

It is unknown at this time who was renting the Airbnb for the evening.

Police were unable to contact the owner of the Airbnb, Elsia Gustrrez, EMC LLC, but did leave a door hanger with the report number, according to the documents.

The original caller, 45-year-old Bryden Wayne, said he was woken up by either the sound of fireworks or gunshots and he went to the front window. That’s when he saw a man and woman arguing in the street.

Wayne told police that the man told the woman to go back to the car and that the man was pacing back and forth in the street. Then more shots were fired and he hit the floor for safety, according to the documents.

No arrests have been made at this time and all juveniles on scene were released to an adult.

No further details were made available at this time.