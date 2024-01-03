WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – A warning for anyone in search of a home to rent. Police in Willoughby say they have received two reports in the past three days of fraudulent rental contracts.

In one case, a man lost $1,000.

“I filled out everything on a PDF on my Gmail, I filled out the application. He said, ‘give me a couple hours to review it.’ Everything seemed really legit,” said rental scam victim Zach Wiellette.

Wiellette is interested in moving from his current home in Madison to a house that really caught his eye on Lost Nation Road in Willoughby.

He saw an advertisement on a social media website. He sent the so-called landlord a photo of his driver’s license, pay stub and went to his local Walmart on New Year’s Eve to send a $1,000 deposit.

“He called me the next morning, he said, ‘I sent you the lease agreement.’ I looked at it and I was good with everything in it,” said Wiellette.

Police say the fake listing was posted by Kyle Averson. The name on the alleged lease agreement was Kyle Averson Sexton with an Akron address. He agreed to meet on Tuesday.

“I went there at 6:00 and I was waiting and waiting and he never came and I kept texting him and texting him and he never responded, so I was kind of getting irritated. Now, I’m like, I’m being played,” Wiellette.

Zach reported the incident to Willoughby police Tuesday, but police had already received a report regarding the same house and same man filed by a couple on Dec. 30.

“They were somewhat suspicious, but decided to go through with it all. They were trying to send money from their bank account over to this individual, their bank stopped them and ultimately they did a couple follow-ups themselves and realized it was a different rental agency. When they contacted that rental agency, they advised them there is no property manager by the name of Kyle Averson,” said Det. Lt. John Begovic.

One thing that stood out about the online advertisement was the photo of Averson.

“The officer noted that the picture of this Kyle Averson is the actor Michael J. Fox,” said Begovic.

“I never thought it would happen to me, I didn’t, but I’m glad I didn’t give them all the money,” said Wiellette.

Zach says he was supposed to hand over another $1,000 but never had the chance to, since the phony landlord never showed up.

“I’m not going to get my money back, I know that. Just take it as a loss,” he said.

We reached out to the actual real estate company and the online social media site involved, but did not hear back from either.

Willoughby police recommend people always research everything, ask a lot of questions and if something still doesn’t feel right, contact your local police department to check it out.