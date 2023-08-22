FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (WJW) – A man with a gun confronted a suspected burglar in Texas.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the armed citizen saw the suspect creeping around their property.

The man held the burglar at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

When deputies went to put the man in handcuffs, he began resisting, the sheriff says.

Two people who lived at the property helped the arresting deputy get the man in custody.

“It is truly a pleasure to work in an area where we can count on the ongoing support of the community to stand behind us and, in cases like this, even physically aid us when necessary,” the sheriff’s office shared.

The suspect was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.