CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man involved in a Brooklyn Heights police chase hit multiple police cars with his vehicle before the chase came to an end in Cleveland, police say.

The chase started Wednesday just before 7:40 p.m. on Granger Road and ended on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Heights Police Department.

Officers tried to stop a white Jeep Cherokee for speeding on Granger Road when the driver of the Jeep intentionally hit a police vehicle on Interstate 77 northbound. The suspect then exited onto Fleet Avenue, police said.

According to the release, the suspect, a 52-year-old Cleveland man, was driving on the wrong side of the road on Martin Luther King Boulevard when he crossed back over to the correct side of the road and intentionally hit the back of one police car and the side of another.

This is when the police chase came to an end.

According to the release, no police officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into police custody. This investigation is still ongoing, police said.