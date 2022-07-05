HENRICO, Va. (WJW) — A Virginia man won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery after dreaming about the winning numbers.

According to a press release from Virginia Lottery, Alonzo Coleman chose 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 with Bonus Ball 19 in the lottery’s Bank a Million game.

He’d split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, according to the release, and had four sets of numbers. Using that “Play Your Way” feature, he won $250,000 on one of the sets.

“It was hard to believe,” he said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

He selected the numbers when he bought his ticket because they came to him in a dream. Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia, with drawings Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of winning any prize are one in 18.3.