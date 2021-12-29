Man hit, killed outside vehicle following multi-car crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating after a man was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Ashland County Tuesday.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 5:33 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 193.

Destiny Ann Palmer, 28, of Mansfield, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze south when she lost control while braking to avoid another vehicle. Her infant child was also in the vehicle with her. Her vehicle was then hit by a 2021 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Volvo semi.

A witness, Richard Darren Ivey, 53, of Shelby, North Carolina, stopped at the scene to help.

As Ivey and Palmer were out of their vehicles, they were hit by a 2004 Honda CR-V that was swerving to avoid the initial accident. The driver of that vehicle, Parker Davis Sawyer, 19, of Oakwood, pulled to the side of the road.

Ivey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palmer and her infant child sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. Sawyer was also taken to the hospital.

The interstate was closed for over three hours.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.