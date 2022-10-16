WOOSTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.

It happened at around 6 a.m. just north of Heyl Road in Wooster Township, according to a press release from OSHP.

Officials said the man, about 30 years old, was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash.

They say he was walking north in the northbound lane when a Chevy Equinox reportedly hit him.

The release said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured in the crash.

The unidentified man was taken by Wooster Township EMS to the Wayne County Morgue.

The crash remains under investigation.