Man hit by car when teen driver crashes through home in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Amherst that injured several people.

According to OSHP, a 16-year-old driver was headed south on Oberlin Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he drove off the side of the road and hit a boulder.

The vehicle rolled, crossed over Middle Ridge Rd. and drove through a house.

The vehicle hit Kyle Neiding, 27, who was lying in bed.

Neiding was taken to the hospital.

His dad tells FOX 8 Kyle has a lot of cuts and bruises but was released.

The teen driver and teen passenger were taken to the hospital as well.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

OSHP says excessive speed is a factor.

Kyle’s dog Tyson was scared and ran away during the crash, he tells us.

If you see Tyson, you can contact Kyle at (440)320-9482, Jordan Greenaker (440)225-2042, or Amanda Parker at (440)654-5996.