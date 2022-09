CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man was hit and killed on I-90.

The incident happened early Monday morning, at about 1 a.m., in the westbound lanes near East 156th Street.

EMS tells FOX 8, the victim died at the scene. He was in his 40’s.

The identity has not yet been released.

The highway was shut down but has since reopened.