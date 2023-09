CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW ) – A pedestrian was hit by a car just before midnight on Thursday, Sept. 8, and according to police later died at the hospital.

The crash happened near Hough Avenue and E. 86th Street in Cleveland.

The vehicle on scene had visible front-end damage and a shattered windshield.

The driver was taken into custody, but there has been no word on charges.

The victim has not been identified.