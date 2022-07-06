RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-skip that happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. Police say it took place on Highland Rd. near Trebisky.

Police say car parts left behind indicate that the vehicle is a Chevy Malibu 2008-2012. There is damage to the left front end. Police do not know the color of the vehicle. The victim has not been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at (216)486-1234.