Man hid in woman’s attic to take video while she slept: Police

SOMERSWORTH, NH (WJW) – A man has been arrested on charges that he hid in the attic of a woman he met online.

Police say Mauricio Guerrero, 20, of Pennsylvania, drove to New Hampshire, broke into the woman’s home and hid in her attic.

Mauricio Guerrero, Courtesy: Somersworth Police Department

Police say Guerrero took video of the woman as she slept.

WMUR reports police found a tile tracking device that Guerrero said he planned to tape to the victim’s car.

Police were called to the scene when the victim said she heard someone in her home.

Investigators found Guerrero on the roof.

According to a criminal affidavit, the woman told police it appeared that Guerrero had been in the attic for an extended period of time because she found food, headphones and a cup with urine in it.

Police searched Guerrero’s phone and found videos that appeared to show the woman nude while she slept in her bed.

Right now, Guerrero only faces burglary charges.

He refused bail.