Ohio man held on $2 million bail in deaths of 2 men he met on dating app

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of two central Ohio men authorities say were killed after meeting the suspect online has been ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail.

A Franklin County municipal court judge on Saturday ordered 19-year-old Talent Bradley of Coshocton held on $1 million each in the deaths of Robert Goodrich and Robert Gwirtz. Both are believed to have been killed May 26 at their respective homes.

The prosecutor told the judge that Bradley said he acted in self-defense but the facts don’t support that. WCMH-TV reports that Bradley told a reporter “I didn’t do it.”

Westerville police said Bradley met both men on the social networking and online dating app Grindr.

