Man held on $1 million bond in murder of Cleveland landscaper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than a year after the murder of a Cleveland businessman, the suspect charged in his death made his first appearance in court.
Sedrick Hawkins, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of Larry Manno.
Manno, 74, was severely beaten at his landscaping business in September of 2019.
Investigators believe Hawkins intended to rob him.
Manno died several weeks after the attack.
Hawkins appeared in court Tuesday.
A judge set his bond at $1 million.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 29.
