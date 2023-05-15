LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia (WJW) – More than 650 students graduated at the Georgia Gwinnett College’s spring 2023 commencement over the weekend, including Sam Kaplan who is 72.

Kaplan, who had never considered going to college, worked in various roles before deciding to go back to school at 68 years old. He now has a diplomate in Cinema and Media Arts.

Credit: Georgia Gwinnett College

Credit: Georgia Gwinnett College

Credit: Georgia Gwinnett College

Kaplan became the first of his seven siblings to earn an undergraduate degree.

He said the best part of the day for him was having his 99-year-old mother in the audience.